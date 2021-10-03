Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, ‘a number of civilians’ dead

Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul,...
Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday, leaving a “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said, in the first major attack on the city after the departure of U.S. forces.

The bomb targeted the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. He later tweeted the attack had claimed civilian lives.

Taliban fighters were not harmed in the attack, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press. Those killed in the attack were civilians standing outside the mosque gate. He did not provide a figure for the number killed and said an investigation was ongoing.

An Italian-funded emergency hospital in Kabul tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.

Following the blast the area around the mosque was cordoned off by the Taliban, who maintained a heavy security presence. Later in the afternoon the site was cleaned. The only signs of the blast was slight damage to the ornamental arch by the entrance gate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Islamic State group militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

IS maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. IS has claimed several attacks against the Taliban, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Sunday’s attack is the first to target the capital since late August when an IS suicide bomber targeted American evacuation efforts outside Kabul’s international airport. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members and was one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years.

It was claimed by an IS-affiliated group, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province.

Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare, but in recent weeks IS has shown signs it is expanding its footprint beyond the east and closer toward the capital.

On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an IS hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after an IS roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line forms outside Theatre of the Republic for a drag show as part of Myrtle Beach Pride Week.
Myrtle Beach Pride Week expects biggest crowd in more than 20 years
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck at Myrtle Beach resort
Deputies said five men all face charges after a sting operation aiming to curb prostituion in...
5 arrested after prostitution sting operation in Robeson County
Victoria Chavis
Woman, 15-year-old charged in deadly Robeson County shooting
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Browns Ferry Road...
Driving under influence, speed contributed to deadly Georgetown County bus crash, report says

Latest News

.
Tidelands Health ‘In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk’ remains virtual for 2nd year due to COVID-19
Pregnant mother survives COVID after being on a ventilator for months
Pregnant mother survives COVID after being on a ventilator for months
.
People in Little River community devastated by Windjammer Pub fire
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals