Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 11-year-old girl believed to be in Inman, S.C.

Allison Paige Henderson, 11, is Caucasian, approximately 5-foot-1, weighs 95 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back.
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday and is believed to be with her uncle, who is a violent offender, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Allison Paige Henderson, 11, is Caucasian, approximately 5-foot-1, weighs 95 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back.

Her abductor is believed to be David Neil Henderson, a 38-year-old Caucasian male who is approximately 5-foot-10 with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Henderson was last noticed on Oct. 2 and was originally believed to be a runaway. A ping of her cell phone was last located at Henderson’s residence. No contact has been made with either party and it’s believed they may have traveled south from Polk County to Spartanburg County.

They’re believed to be on foot in the area of Ray Blackley Road in Inman, S.C

Emergency Services crews are still in the area conducting an active search. If either subject is seen please call 911 or (828)-894-0187. There is no danger to the public at this time, this is a missing persons search.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line forms outside Theatre of the Republic for a drag show as part of Myrtle Beach Pride Week.
Myrtle Beach Pride Week expects biggest crowd in more than 20 years
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck at Myrtle Beach resort
Deputies said five men all face charges after a sting operation aiming to curb prostituion in...
5 arrested after prostitution sting operation in Robeson County
Victoria Chavis
Woman, 15-year-old charged in deadly Robeson County shooting
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall celebrates after scoring during the first half of...
No. 16 Coastal Carolina storms past ULM in Sun Belt opener

Latest News

.
Tidelands Health ‘In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk’ remains virtual for 2nd year due to COVID-19
Pregnant mother survives COVID after being on a ventilator for months
Pregnant mother survives COVID after being on a ventilator for months
.
People in Little River community devastated by Windjammer Pub fire
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals