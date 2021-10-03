Submit a Tip
Amber Alert issued after NC ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son

An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have...
An Amber Alert was issued after murder suspect Camille Nechelle Singleton was believed to have abducted her 2-year-old son Dior Singleton in North Carolina.(Clayton police)
By WBTV staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old child believed to have been abducted from a home in Clayton, N.C.

Police say 2-year-old Dior Singleton is believed to have been abducted by 31-year-old Camille Nechelle Singleton.

Dior is described as a Black child, about 3 feet tall and weighing about 35 pounds.

Camille Singleton is described as a Black woman, about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes with possible face acne.

Camille Singleton is wanted for the murder of 68-year-old Inita Gaither.

Dior Singleton
Dior Singleton(NC Department of Public Safety)

Clayton police say they were doing a welfare check at a home on Crawford Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they found Gaither, the homeowner, dead.

Officers identified Camille Singleton as the suspect and issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Police say Singleton is related to Gaither.

Singleton was last known to be operating a white U-Haul pickup truck and investigators believe she has fled the area.

Officers say she could be headed toward Arkansas, Virginia, or Macon Georgia.

Singleton may be traveling with her 2-year-old son, Dior.

Police say Singleton should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Clayton Police Department immediately at (919) 553-0158, or call 911.

