Veteran receives wheelchair donation from Grand Strand first responders, supporters

Bill Ewe, a veteran and retired firefighter, received a gently-used motorized wheelchair from...
Bill Ewe, a veteran and retired firefighter, received a gently-used motorized wheelchair from the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and other organizations on Thursday.(North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders and military supporters in the Grand Strand teamed up to give one veteran a much-needed gift.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said it presented a gently-used motorized wheelchair and vehicle carrier to Bill Ewe on Thursday. Officials said Ewe is a veteran and retired firefighter, with over 50 years on the job.

On Thursday, September 30th, your North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad in conjunction with the Veterans Welcome Home Resource...

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad on Friday, October 1, 2021

NMBFR donated the chair with help from the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center in Little River. Ewe, along with family and friends, were also treated to lunch at Mission BBQ.

“We hope that his new form of transportation gives him years of mobility,” NMBFR said in a statement.

