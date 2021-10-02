Veteran receives wheelchair donation from Grand Strand first responders, supporters
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders and military supporters in the Grand Strand teamed up to give one veteran a much-needed gift.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said it presented a gently-used motorized wheelchair and vehicle carrier to Bill Ewe on Thursday. Officials said Ewe is a veteran and retired firefighter, with over 50 years on the job.
NMBFR donated the chair with help from the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center in Little River. Ewe, along with family and friends, were also treated to lunch at Mission BBQ.
“We hope that his new form of transportation gives him years of mobility,” NMBFR said in a statement.
