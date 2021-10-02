Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

According to the district, an elementary school student struck a teacher in the back of the head.
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina school district is warning parents about a new TikTok challenge presented to students.

It’s called the “Slap a Teacher” challenge and it happened Friday to an elementary school teacher in Lancaster County.

According to the district, an elementary school student struck a teacher in the back of the head.

“Unfortunately, the challenge that has been put out for this month is to slap or hit a staff member from behind,” the district wrote in a letter to parents. “Sadly, we actually had an elementary student assault a teacher by striking her in the back of the head.”

Northeast Ohio schools warn about ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

In recent weeks, schools dealt with incidents of vandalism from the “devious lick” challenge where students were encouraged by peers to break or steal stuff at school – often in the restroom.

Schools respond to ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge

The latest challenge encourages students to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault.

“Any student who physically assaults a staff member will be held responsible both legally and by board policy,” Lancaster Schools said. “Assault on a staff member is an expellable offense which means the student is removed from the school for the rest of the year.”

Lancaster Schools says they have “punished multiple students” for engaging in these TikTok challenges.

“We share this information with parents so you can educate your kids on the issue and monitor their social media habits,” Lancaster Schools said. “We also hope parents will speak with their kids about the serious repercussions of making poor decisions and peer pressure.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting
A line forms outside Theatre of the Republic for a drag show as part of Myrtle Beach Pride Week.
Myrtle Beach Pride Week expects biggest crowd in more than 20 years
Deputies said five men all face charges after a sting operation aiming to curb prostituion in...
5 arrested after prostitution sting operation in Robeson County
pregnant mother survives covid
Pregnant Grand Strand mother survives COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for months
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck at Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

A motorcycle crash on Highway 22 left one person dead and another hurt, according to the Horry...
Coroner: Motorcycle crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another ‘seriously injured’
A teenager died this past weekend from injuries sustained in a crash in Aynor nearly a week...
16-year-old girl dies nearly a week after crash on Highway 501
A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Marion County, according to...
69-year-old woman killed after vehicle hits tree in Marion County, coroner says
A man hospitalized with COVID-19 whose wife sued to try to force a hospital to treat him with...
COVID-19 patient whose wife sued for ivermectin treatment dies, attorney says
Events were held across Myrtle Beach on Sunday to honor the life of MBPD Pfc. Jacob Hancher,...
Community, colleagues gather to honor Pfc. Jacob Hancher one year after his death