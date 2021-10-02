No. 16 Coastal Carolina storms past ULM in Sun Belt opener

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - No. 16 Coastal Carolina’s first step back toward the Sun Belt Conference title was taken emphatically in front of a record crowd Saturday.

Grayson McCall threw for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the Chanticleers scored three times on the ground in a 52-6 rout of Louisiana Monroe. It’s the third time in five games that the Chants have scored at least 45 points.

The game was also held in front of an announced attendance of 18,674, which is the largest in Brooks Stadium history.

Both of McCall’s passing touchdowns went to Isaiah Likely, who led all receivers with 95 yards on five catches.

The sophomore quarterback’s day was done by the third quarter, and he was seen on the sideline wearing a boot during the second half.

Coastal’s rushing attack also totaled up 208 yards on the ground, including a pair of touchdowns by redshirt freshman Braydon Bennett. CJ Beasley also rumbled his way to a score in the fourth quarter from 15 yards out.

TURNING POINT

After giving up a field goal late in the first quarter, the Chants began to pull ahead and not look back.

Up 21-3 early in the second quarter, Beasley blocked a ULM punt that was recovered by Aaron Bedgood for a touchdown.

The Chants went on to score 24 unanswered points, putting the game out of by halftime.

RARE SILENCE

Coastal was held scoreless in the third quarter, marking the first time the team hasn’t scored in a quarter so far this season.

THE CLOAK COMETH

Coastal’s first interception of the season also came in the win, as Lance Boykin came up with a pick early in the fourth quarter. That then set up a 32-yard scoring strike from Jarrett Guest to Chris Rhone.

The Chants’ “Black Swarm” defense allowed just over 200 yards of total offense to the Warhawks.

OFF THE BENCH

Guest and Rhone weren’t the only ones to find the end zone after coming off the bench.

Zachary Stevens led a nine-play, 75-yard drive late in the fourth quarter and connected with Jared Brown for the Chants’ exclamation point in the win.

UP NEXT

Coastal faces a short week ahead, heading to Arkansas State to continue Sun Belt play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The matchup will be televised on ESPNU.

