Myrtle Beach Pride Week expects biggest crowd in more than 20 years

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Pride Week took center stage Friday night ahead of a busy weekend full of events.

A drag show at downtown Conway was Friday’s main highlight, as coordinators expect around 9,000 people for the week’s festivities.

That number would make this year the largest pride event in the Myrtle Beach area since 1998.

Many of those people came to Theatre of the Republic to watch Bob the Drag Queen, famous from a run on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” take the stage.

Coordinators are hoping the turnout will kick off the momentum for a busy pride weekend.

“The crowd was fabulous,” said drag queen Judy Simmons just after the show.

Simmons performs in a drag show every week, but it’s not every day she gets to perform alongside someone who’s won RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Even more important - is being able to celebrate Pride after last year’s festivities were canceled during the pandemic.

“It is so nice to be around people again,” Simmons said. “It’s so nice to be with the community, and it’s so nice to see the people who’ve joined our community since we did the shutdown.”

Pride Myrtle Beach was formed last year to bring the LGBTQ+ community in the Grand Strand together.

They decided to do that by making Pride Week the biggest pride event in the area since the turn of the century.

“The last time Myrtle Beach has had anything this large was back in 1998, when nearly 10,000 people showed up for a Pride march,” said Curtis Fox-Mixon, Chair of Myrtle Beach Pride. “We’re hoping to build off that because we have not had that in a while in the area.”

Fox-Mixon says the organization is about more than just partying and having a good time.

“We’re really into community outreach, family initiatives, health and wellness initiative we’re working on, so it’s a lot more than event, event, event,” said Fox-Mixon.

Pride Week is certainly a party, however, to let people know they can be who they want to be while also having a community there to support them.

“We are here,” said Fox-Mixon. “We are the safe space for you. We do have a large LGBTQ+ community, we just have to bring them together. That’s what Pride Myrtle Beach is doing.”

