Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees late Friday that the airline is still working on details, but “it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines.”

The pilot union at American recently estimated that 4,200 — or 30% — of the airline’s pilots are not vaccinated.

Earlier, White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach man dies after wreck involving motorcycle
Generic image of crash scene
Woman killed, another hurt in Myrtle Beach crash
Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
‘Devastated’: Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Browns Ferry Road...
Driving under influence, speed contributed to deadly Georgetown County bus crash, report says
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father

Latest News

.
Tidelands Health ‘In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk’ remains virtual for 2nd year due to COVID-19
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
.
People in Little River community devastated by Windjammer Pub fire
.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid