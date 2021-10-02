Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: A clear, calm and comfortable weekend is underway

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are already underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. For any weekend plans you might have, the forecast is looking picture perfect with low humidity as highs climb into the low 80s this afternoon. Many people will be tempted to hit the beaches with this beautiful weather, but keep in mind there will be a high risk of rip currents and dangerous surf all weekend long thanks the wave energy from distant Hurricane Sam.

Beach Forecast Today
Beach Forecast Today(WMBF)

Tomorrow’s forecast will feature another great day of weather, with sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity. Changes begin to arrive as we look ahead towards the new work week. That when we can expect rain to return to the area. Our next big weather maker will arrive, bringing with it plenty of moisture. There are still a few uncertainties with this forecast, but so far it looks as though mid-late week will be when the majority of the rain arrives.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

So far, rain chances are at about 40% but these are likely going to change as we fine-tune the details of this forecast. Stay tuned!

