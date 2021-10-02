Submit a Tip
Deputies: Teen assaulted disabled woman, found with firearm at Robeson County school

Leonel Jimenez
Leonel Jimenez(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a disabled woman and was found with a firearm at a Pee Dee school.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Leonel Jimenez was arrested Friday on the campus of Fairmont High School. Jimenez was wanted in connection to the assault of a 71-year-old disabled woman. Deputies described the incident as a “domestic assault.”

“Atrocious acts such as this assault of a wheelchair-bound grandmother will not be tolerated,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “No female or male should have to live in fear of being physically, emotionally, verbally and/or mentally abused by people who are supposed to love them.”

During his arrest Friday, authorities said Jimenez was found with an AR-15 rifle and ammunition while on school grounds.

Jimenez faces several charges, including two counts of felony assault on an individual with a disability, possession of a firearm on educational property and carrying a concealed weapon.

He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond on assault charges. Jimenez was also granted a $250,000 secured bond for the weapons charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

