Deputies searching for missing Dillon County woman

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Pee Dee woman.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Crystal McDaniel was reported missing by her family on Thursday. She was last seen Monday in the area of Lester Road and Sugar Hill Road in the Floydale community.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a pink or purple shirt, blue jeans and a black pair of shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-841-3707 or 843-774-1432.

