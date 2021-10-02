Submit a Tip
Deputies searching for missing Dillon County woman

Crystal McDaniel
Crystal McDaniel(Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Pee Dee woman.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Crystal McDaniel was reported missing by her family on Thursday. She was last seen Monday in the area of Lester Road and Sugar Hill Road in the Floydale community.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a pink or purple shirt, blue jeans and a black pair of shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-841-3707 or 843-774-1432.

Tidelands Health 'In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk' remains virtual for 2nd year due to COVID-19
People in Little River community devastated by Windjammer Pub fire
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city