City of Conway going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Horry County community is getting a splash of pink to honor those impacted by breast cancer.

The City of Conway shared several photos Friday, kicking off its campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officials said some city buildings will have pink lightning for the month, and members of the Conway Police Department and Conway Fire Department are incorporating pink elements in their uniforms.

Pink ribbons have also been placed around city facilities and welcome signs.

Conway Medical Center is also scheduled to bring a mobile mammography center near City Hall on Oct. 8.

