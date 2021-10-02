Submit a Tip
City of Conway going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The City of Conway says buldings such as the Sports & Fitness Center will be lit pink this...
The City of Conway says buldings such as the Sports & Fitness Center will be lit pink this month in honor of those impacted by breast cancer.(City of Conway)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Horry County community is getting a splash of pink to honor those impacted by breast cancer.

The City of Conway shared several photos Friday, kicking off its campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officials said some city buildings will have pink lightning for the month, and members of the Conway Police Department and Conway Fire Department are incorporating pink elements in their uniforms.

CITY OF CONWAY UNVEILS PINK CAMPAIGN FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH - City of Conway staff will wear pink clothes...

Posted by City of Conway, SC on Friday, October 1, 2021

Pink ribbons have also been placed around city facilities and welcome signs.

Conway Medical Center is also scheduled to bring a mobile mammography center near City Hall on Oct. 8.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

