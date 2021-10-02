Submit a Tip
Activists to voice opinions about abortion rights during event in Myrtle Beach

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some organizations are making their voices heard loud and clear regarding where they stand on abortion.

A number of Women’s Marches are being held across the nation Saturday, including one in Myrtle Beach.

The event, known as the “Fight For Reproductive Rights,” takes place at Chapin Park beginning at 10 a.m.

Ashlyn Brierre, lead organizer and co-founder of GSAT, says the march is about fighting for abortion justice while supporting a woman’s right to choose what happens to her body.

Brierre says the group is concerned about South Carolina’s recently-passed abortion law prevailing in the courts. The law, signed by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year, bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape and incest.

The law is currently blocked from taking effect, pending a Supreme Court ruling on a separate case in Mississippi.

Brierre says she’s worried now, however, about what’s happening in Texas.

As of today, it is the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, banning most abortions in the state since early last month. It also contains no exceptions for rape and incest, while also allowing private citizens to sue anyone aiding in abortions taking place.

“We’re focusing on abortion because that is what is being legislated to be banned across the country,” Brierre said. “We want to normalize it as a medical procedure that a woman gets to choose for herself.”

Organizers and activists on the other side of the argument are also planning to gather nationwide this weekend.

Holly Gatling, executive director for South Carolina Citizens for Life, says her group will be participating in what is known as the annual “National Life Chain Sunday” event.

Gatling says it’s a one-hour silent prayer vigil and many who participate are pro-life.

“We believe the unborn members of our human family have the same right to life as all the rest of us,” she said. “Our lives are legally protected. The life of the unborn child has no legal protection. And that’s what we’re working to do, working to restore the legal protection for unborn children. Choose life-your mother did.”

