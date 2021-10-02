Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

5 arrested after prostitution sting operation in Robeson County

Deputies said five men all face charges after a sting operation aiming to curb prostituion in...
Deputies said five men all face charges after a sting operation aiming to curb prostituion in Robeson County.(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Five men are facing charges following a prostitution sting operation in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted the undercover operation Friday night, with the goal to identify women who are victims of human trafficking and prostitution.

Officials said the women found were given the chance to speak with authorities, including Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, about programs that “will assist them with fighting their addictions and improving their lifestyles.”

In a statement, Wilkins added that the operation was done in partnership with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, judges in the county and other law enforcement agencies.

“This special operation would bring tears to your eyes if you could have heard these ladies’ stories,” the sheriff added.

As a result of the operation, five men were taken into custody:

  • Francisco Hidalgo Tixteco, 44, of Raeford
  • Mica McDonald, 43, of Raeford
  • Luis Miguel Hidalgo, 24, of Raeford
  • Henry Stephens 65, of St. Pauls
  • Charles Wall, 45, of Raeford

All five men are charged with solicitation of prostitution. Wall was additionally charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They are all being held at the Robeson County Detention Center as of Saturday.

“To the guys seeking to use females that are battling their own demons, go somewhere else. That lady you may be speaking to might just be an undercover officer as some saw last night,” Wilkins said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach man dies after wreck involving motorcycle
Generic image of crash scene
Woman killed, another hurt in Myrtle Beach crash
Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
‘Devastated’: Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Browns Ferry Road...
Driving under influence, speed contributed to deadly Georgetown County bus crash, report says
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father

Latest News

Leonel Jimenez
Deputies: Teen assaulted disabled woman, found with firearm at Robeson County school
Victoria Chavis
Woman, 15-year-old charged in deadly Robeson County shooting
An investigation is underway after a vehicle ended up in a pond during a police pursuit in...
Coroner identifies driver killed after vehicle crashes into pond during chase in Florence County
Florence police investigating double fatal shooting; coroner identifies victims