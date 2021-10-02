5 arrested after prostitution sting operation in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Five men are facing charges following a prostitution sting operation in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted the undercover operation Friday night, with the goal to identify women who are victims of human trafficking and prostitution.

Officials said the women found were given the chance to speak with authorities, including Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, about programs that “will assist them with fighting their addictions and improving their lifestyles.”

In a statement, Wilkins added that the operation was done in partnership with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, judges in the county and other law enforcement agencies.

“This special operation would bring tears to your eyes if you could have heard these ladies’ stories,” the sheriff added.

As a result of the operation, five men were taken into custody:

Francisco Hidalgo Tixteco, 44, of Raeford

Mica McDonald, 43, of Raeford

Luis Miguel Hidalgo, 24, of Raeford

Henry Stephens 65, of St. Pauls

Charles Wall, 45, of Raeford

All five men are charged with solicitation of prostitution. Wall was additionally charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They are all being held at the Robeson County Detention Center as of Saturday.

“To the guys seeking to use females that are battling their own demons, go somewhere else. That lady you may be speaking to might just be an undercover officer as some saw last night,” Wilkins said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.