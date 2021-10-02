1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, truck at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in the Grand Strand.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 7:20 p.m. Friday at the 2300 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

An online search matches the address with the Boardwalk Beach Resort.

Vest said a pickup truck struck a parked motorcycle in a parking lot, causing the motorcycle to crash into a building.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital for treatment, but no further details were provided on their condition.

No other injuries were reported.

