Woman, 15-year-old charged in deadly Robeson County shooting

Victoria Chavis
Victoria Chavis(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman and a teenager each face charges in connection to a deadly Pee Dee shooting.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Victoria Chavis and a 15-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody on Friday.

Deputies said the arrests stem from an incident Sunday morning when deputies responded to the 500 block of Ralph Hunt Boulevard in Orrum. Authorities found 47-year-old Raymond Bartley dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile is charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center as of Friday.

Chavis is charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder. She’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

