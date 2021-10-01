Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Wisconsin teen gets father-daughter dance with terminally ill dad

By Emily Matesic and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Most girls dream about dancing with their dad at their wedding, but for a Wisconsin teen, that dance came before she was even engaged.

With her father dying from cancer, Kiley Gegare knew she couldn’t wait for Mr. Right to have that perfect moment.

WBAY reported that it’s been nearly two years since Gegare had her father-daughter dance.

“Having those memories and having the pictures are the greatest thing I could have ever asked for,” she said.

In November 2019, Gegare wasn’t newly married. She wasn’t even engaged, but her father, Brad, was terminally ill.

The then 19-year old college freshman texted her mom and told her she wanted to try and stage a wedding reception ritual.

“I never actually thought that we’d be able to get the opportunity to do it,” she said.

With the help of friends, family, and a few business connections, they pulled it off. 313 Dodge provided the location, Angie Olson did Gegare’s hair, and Tiffani’s Bridal in Appleton loaned her a gown.

“It was really a short span of time, but we were very lucky,” said owner Tiffani Ebben. “It must have been meant to be because we found a dress that fit like a glove and looked absolutely amazing.”

The perfect father daughter dance happened.

“He was a mess the whole time,” Gegare said. “And I know it was really hard for him to do, but I know he would have never wanted to miss it.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

“Their faces were priceless in the pictures. Just when they danced,” Kris Wallace, Gegare’s mother, said. “We had him turn around so he couldn’t see her and then turned around, and he just broke down and she did. And it was just a beautiful moment that I hoped would give some comfort.”

Nearly two years later, Gegare and Wallace decided it was time to share their story, and pay it forward.

Wallace posted on the Tiffani’s Bridal Facebook page about their experience.

“I do think that it needed to be out there for people to know how great the people who helped do it are,” Gegare said.

And she and Wallace hope others follow suit and spread kindness.

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
Attorneys representing the family of Tristan Vereen held a press conference Wednesday morning.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
Tropical Depression 20 will become Tropical Storm Victor this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor
Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to crash involving motorcycle; 2 hurt

Latest News

.
People in Little River community devastated by Windjammer Pub fire
.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid