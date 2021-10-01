Submit a Tip
Tidelands Health ‘In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk’ remains virtual for 2nd year due to COVID-19

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s October, which means it is officially Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Tidelands Health is holding its annual “In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk” but instead of being held at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, it will once again it will be held virtually due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Those who want to take part can walk anywhere, anytime all month long to help raise money for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund, which helps provide mammograms and other vital breast health services to those in need.

Even though the walk remains untraditional, Tidelands Health Foundation Executive Director Jessica Sasser said it has not stopped people from coming out in support.

”We raise approximately about $60,000 for the Breast Care Fund and we are just really appreciative of the support that we have has especially during the pandemic,” says Sasser.

It’s $35 to register, and when you register you’ll also receive an event t-shirt and goody bag to thank you for your support.

The month-long virtual event kicks off on Saturday.

Tidelands Health 'In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk' remains virtual for 2nd year due to COVID-19
