Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has filed suit claiming a hospital’s response to a cyberattack led to the death of her infant daughter.

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.

It says the resulting failure of electronic devices meant a doctor couldn’t properly monitor the child’s condition during delivery, resulting in brain injuries.

The suit says the hospital failed to disclose how badly the cyberattack had hampered its systems.

The hospital contends any blame lies with the doctor, who knew about the cyberattack.

The doctor denies she did anything that hurt the baby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Woman killed, another hurt in Myrtle Beach crash
Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
‘Devastated’: Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
The new owners have applied for their new club Lust, to take the vacant building left by...
New gentlemen’s club trying to move into old Derriere’s building in Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach man dies after wreck involving motorcycle
Crews were on the scene of a bus crash on 6th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to bus crash in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Tidelands Health ‘In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk’ remains virtual for 2nd year due to COVID-19
.
People in Little River community devastated by Windjammer Pub fire
.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city