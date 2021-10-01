Submit a Tip
SCHP: 1 killed in crash involving moped in Marlboro County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a moped in Marlboro County.

Trooper Nick Pye said around 9:30 p.m. Thursday a moped and 2004 Chevrolet pick-up truck were both heading north on Highway 38 when the two collided near Whitehall Road.

The driver of the moped was killed in the crash. The pick-up truck driver was not hurt.

The name of the moped driver has not been released yet.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

