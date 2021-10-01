Submit a Tip
One Year Later: Pfc. Jacob Hancher’s mother remembers her son’s life, reflects on past year

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Sunday marks one year since Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher lost his life in the line of duty.

He was shot and killed on Oct. 3, 2020, while responding to a domestic call.

One year since that horrifying day, Hancher’s mother, Suzanne Williams, is reflecting on the legacy her son now leaves behind.

“In ways, it feels like it’s been much longer than a year, like a lifetime ago,” Williams said. “In ways, it feels like it was just yesterday.”

She recalls the days following his passing as a blur.

“I think what you feel when you’re given that news is shock,” she said. “It just doesn’t seem real.”

Every now and then, something will trigger a memory of Jacob, like hearing a Taylor Swift song, since he was such a passionate fan of hers.

“I have that Taylor version of Love Story on my playlist, and every time I hear it, I want to bop my head just like he was doing in that viral clip where he was bopping his head in the police car,” Williams said.

While many in Williams’ situation would let the negative emotions take hold after such a heartbreaking incident, she chooses to let the positive emotions take precedent.

“There are lots of memories, but we’re also trying to just relive his memories in fond ways,” Williams said. “Think of the joyous times we’ve had together. For his birthday, his best friend and his family and my family went down to one of Jacob’s favorite places, the Florida Keys. And we spent his birthday in Florida, reliving memories and getting to share with the next generation those memories that we had lived together as a family.”

Williams will never get to see her son get married or have kids or get promoted within the Myrtle Beach Police Department, but she’s used Jacob’s passing as a way to grow closer to his friends.

“Some of the people at that department, some of the people in his class have become like sons and daughters to me,” she said. “So yes, I lost a son, but I did gain a family, and watching their milestones means a lot to me. So I celebrate their milestones now. And that helps.”

Williams also has other ways to remember her son, like a necklace with his badge number, 374, and the Bible verse Jeremiah 20:11.

“‘The Lord is with me like a mighty warrior.’ Because that was found in his truck after his passing. And to us, that’s brought us so much peace, because as you’re grieving the loss of him, you remember the Lord is with him like a mighty warrior,” Williams said.

While the heartache of losing a son will never fade, that verse, along with knowing how much her son loved his job, has helped Williams find her strength and peace.

“I think about the fact that, man, he went out doing something he loved and he believed in. And that makes it all worth it,” Williams said.

