North Myrtle Beach man dies after wreck involving motorcycle

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has died after a wreck involving a motorcycle in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the crash happened in the area of Seaboard Street and Commons Avenue on Wednesday. The crash also involved another vehicle.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the person who died as 56-year-old Timothy Cournoyer, of North Myrtle Beach. She added Cournoyer died after being taken to the hospital.

As of Thursday, it’s unclear whether Cournoyer was operating the motorcycle or the other vehicle involved.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.

