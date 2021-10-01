Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach man dies after wreck involving motorcycle

(KFDA)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has died after a wreck involving a motorcycle in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the crash happened in the area of Seaboard Street and Commons Avenue on Wednesday. The crash also involved another vehicle.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the person who died as 56-year-old Timothy Cournoyer, of North Myrtle Beach. She added Cournoyer died after being taken to the hospital.

As of Thursday, it’s unclear whether Cournoyer was operating the motorcycle or the other vehicle involved.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
Attorneys representing the family of Tristan Vereen held a press conference Wednesday morning.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
Tropical Depression 20 will become Tropical Storm Victor this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor
Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to crash involving motorcycle; 2 hurt

Latest News

.
People in Little River community devastated by Windjammer Pub fire
.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid