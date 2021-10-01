Submit a Tip
‘No Mask, No Ride’: Coast RTA enforcing federal mask mandate starting Monday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting on Monday, if you don’t wear a mask then you won’t be able to ride in Coast RTA public transportation.

As part of the federal mask mandate for public transit, Coast RTA will be implementing a “No Mask, No Ride” policy on all vehicles and public facilities.

“We ask this of all our passengers to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Coast RTA stated in a news release.

Passengers who need a mask will be provided one.

Also Coast RTA continues to “Fare Free!” to prevent lingering at the fare box in an effort to keep drivers and riders safe.


