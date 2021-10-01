‘No Mask, No Ride’: Coast RTA enforcing federal mask mandate starting Monday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting on Monday, if you don’t wear a mask then you won’t be able to ride in Coast RTA public transportation.

As part of the federal mask mandate for public transit, Coast RTA will be implementing a “No Mask, No Ride” policy on all vehicles and public facilities.

“We ask this of all our passengers to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Coast RTA stated in a news release.

Passengers who need a mask will be provided one.

Also Coast RTA continues to “Fare Free!” to prevent lingering at the fare box in an effort to keep drivers and riders safe.

