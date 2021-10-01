Motorcycle deaths on the rise in South Carolina, trooper says

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - With three months left in the year, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports we’ve already seen more deadly motorcycle wrecks this year than last year.

Specifically, SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said there were 88 motorcyclist deaths in 2020 and 118 so far in 2021.

Further SCHP data also shows more than half of bikers who died in wrecks didn’t have a helmet on.

“You fall off that bike into the roadway, and your head hits that asphalt, that cement whatever it is...your chances of surviving are better if you have that helmet on,” Lee said.

The rising numbers haven’t curtailed the excitement for this year’s Fall Bike Rally, which wraps up this weekend on the Grand Strand.

Danny Litner rode down to Murrells Inlet from North Carolina, and said he feels safe on the roads this week because many drivers are aware of the rally and expect to see bikes on the road.

But that’s not always the case.

“Just look twice. We have no protection. So if you hit us, we’re gonna eat the pavement. We’re gonna get hurt. You’re gonna survive. We might not,” Litner said.

Lee said there’s not one simple reason why deadly motorcycle wrecks are outpacing last year’s numbers.

However, he said not only do drivers in cars need to be aware, but bikers need to ride safely as well.

