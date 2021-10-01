Submit a Tip
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices

By CNN
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – How does one of the most famous rockers of all time get a beer in a dive bar and nobody recognizes him?

Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger grabbed a brew this week at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon, and no one seemed to know about it until he posted about it on social media.

Brian Wilson is the co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver. He thinks he arrived after Mick left.

“Nobody really mentioned that anybody famous had been here, so I don’t think they noticed. But this morning my phone did,” Wilson said.

That’s because the 78-year-old rocker posted a photo on Twitter Thursday.

“Out and about in Charlotte, NC,” he tweeted.

The Thirsty Beaver is a local legend for surviving developers who had to build around it.

When the rock legend showed up and no one seemed to recognize him, the comments flew.

“Turn around. Mick Jagger is having a beer behind you,” one reply said.

To Jagger’s right were regulars who had tickets to the Stones Charlotte concert on Thursday night.

“Upwards of $400 to go to the show and get as close as they could to Mick and, if they’d only turned around, they’d been as close as they’re ever going to get,” Wilson said.

One local writer, Jeremy Markovich, brightened the photo looking for clues.

“Computer, enhance the beer please,” he said in his article, but attempts at determining what Jagger was drinking were futile.

Markovich joked, “People who live in brick bars should not know Stones.”

As one fan posted, “I get a beer, it looks like a guy getting a beer. Mick Jagger gets a beer, it looks like a classic rock album cover.”

Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

