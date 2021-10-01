Submit a Tip
Inmate at Bennettsville detention center dies, tests positive for COVID-19

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said 46-year-old Jorge Alberto Sanchez died on Sept. 25 after being held at the Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

State officials said tests done after his death revealed Sanchez was positive for COVID-19. It marks the SCDC’s 44th inmate death associated with the virus.

As of Friday, the SCDC says there are no active inmate cases and one active staff case of COVID-19 at Evans Correctional Institution.

Regarding vaccines, the SCDC says 59% of inmates have chosen to be vaccinated, and that the shots are available at all state institutions to those who want them.

The SCDC says it is working with state health officials to “ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage our staff and offenders.”

