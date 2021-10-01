Submit a Tip
Hall-O-wood weekends kick off today at Lakewood Camping Resort

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to festive fun, Lakewood Camping Resort is where it’s at! Every weekend in October their host Hall-O-wood weekends and you don’t have to be a camper to participate.

From ghost stories to a magical pumpkin patch, hay rides, costume contests, and more! Come along with us for all the details. Plus, we’ll learn what’s new this year and how you can get involved.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

