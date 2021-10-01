Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Group of fathers hope to decrease violence, improve morale at Southwood High School

Dads on Duty
Dads on Duty(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group called Dads on Duty has stood outside of Southwood High School for two weeks to make sure everything runs smoothly.

This comes after massive fights broke out at the school and dozens of student arrests were made.

The group starts just before 8 a.m., assisting students as they enter the campus and giving them words of encouragement. They also walk the halls and make sure students are getting to class on time.

The dads say they are not a security force, but just fathers hoping to change the tone on campus.

Dads on Duty started with five men and has now grown to a group of 25. If you would like to get involved, you can contact Southwood High School or message the group on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Coastal Carolina drops to No. 24 in latest AP Poll
Homes along Cox Ferry Road exemplify the current minimum setback requirement in Horry County of...
Realtors ask Horry County to slow down on possible setback ordinance

Latest News

.
Horry County considers setback requirements for road widening
A body was found during a missing persons search Monday in Robeson County, according to the...
Body found during missing persons search in Robeson County
Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville, South Carolina
First lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Monday afternoon is part...
Charleston’s Hollings Cancer Center prepares for visit from first lady Dr. Jill Biden
First responders are working a two-vehicle crash with injuries Monday in the Green Sea community.
Crash blocks roadway in Green Sea area, one sent to hospital