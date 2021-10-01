FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weekend ahead, tracking increased rip current threat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Swells from Hurricane Sam begin to arrive this weekend, increasing the threat for strong rip currents.

Despite Hurricane Sam remaining nearly 1,000 miles to the east of the Grand Strand, it will still lead to dangerous beach conditions. Surf will increase steadily through the weekend, topping out around 4 feet on Sunday. The rip current threat remains elevated and will only slowly improve after the weekend.

Otherwise, we’re in for some beautiful weather! The mugginess remains low this weekend with rain-free weather. Mornings start in the middle 60s with afternoons hovering around 80°.

Bigger changes arrive next week as tropical moisture streams into the area. Expect widespread rain chances into mid-week with a soaking rain looking likely.

Expect widespread rain through next week (WMBF)

