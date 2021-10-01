Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Six

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Logo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school football season rolls on in South Carolina, as region races tighten on the road to the playoffs.

Most Horry County teams will be in action Friday, while the Pee Dee features a pair of marquee matchups like Lamar traveling to Dillon and Lake View hosting Hannah-Pamplico.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

  • Conway at St. James
  • Socastee at Sumter
  • Myrtle Beach at West Florence
  • Wilson at North Myrtle Beach
  • South Florence at Darlington
  • Dillon at Lamar
  • Aynor at Waccamaw
  • Loris at Georgetown
  • Marlboro County at Lake City
  • Lee Central at Andrews
  • Marion at Latta
  • Kingstree at Mullins
  • Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds
  • Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico
  • East Clarendon at Hemingway
  • King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian
  • Hammond at Trinity Collegiate
  • Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy
  • Conway Christian at Cathedral Academy
  • Pelion at Florence Christian
  • Dillon Christian at Lee Academy
  • Thomas Sumter Academy at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Woman killed, another hurt in Myrtle Beach crash
Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
‘Devastated’: Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
North Myrtle Beach man dies after wreck involving motorcycle
The new owners have applied for their new club Lust, to take the vacant building left by...
New gentlemen’s club trying to move into old Derriere’s building in Myrtle Beach
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father

Latest News

Conway High School baseball.
Billy Sylvester named head baseball coach at Conway High School
SCHSL Football.
Week six SCHSL football state media poll released
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week Five scores and highlights
WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week 5 (Part 1)