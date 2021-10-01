Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Six

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school football season rolls on in South Carolina, as region races tighten on the road to the playoffs.

Most Horry County teams will be in action Friday, while the Pee Dee features a pair of marquee matchups like Lamar traveling to Dillon and Lake View hosting Hannah-Pamplico.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Conway at St. James

Socastee at Sumter

Myrtle Beach at West Florence

Wilson at North Myrtle Beach

South Florence at Darlington

Dillon at Lamar

Aynor at Waccamaw

Loris at Georgetown

Marlboro County at Lake City

Lee Central at Andrews

Marion at Latta

Kingstree at Mullins

Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds

Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico

East Clarendon at Hemingway

King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Conway Christian at Cathedral Academy

Pelion at Florence Christian

Dillon Christian at Lee Academy

Thomas Sumter Academy at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

