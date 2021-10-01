Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Six
Published: Oct. 1, 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school football season rolls on in South Carolina, as region races tighten on the road to the playoffs.
Most Horry County teams will be in action Friday, while the Pee Dee features a pair of marquee matchups like Lamar traveling to Dillon and Lake View hosting Hannah-Pamplico.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Conway at St. James
- Socastee at Sumter
- Myrtle Beach at West Florence
- Wilson at North Myrtle Beach
- South Florence at Darlington
- Dillon at Lamar
- Aynor at Waccamaw
- Loris at Georgetown
- Marlboro County at Lake City
- Lee Central at Andrews
- Marion at Latta
- Kingstree at Mullins
- Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds
- Lake View at Hannah-Pamplico
- East Clarendon at Hemingway
- King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian
- Hammond at Trinity Collegiate
- Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy
- Conway Christian at Cathedral Academy
- Pelion at Florence Christian
- Dillon Christian at Lee Academy
- Thomas Sumter Academy at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
