Driving under influence, speed contributed to deadly Georgetown County bus crash, report says

Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Browns Ferry Road...
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road. It involved a Williamsburg County Transit bus and an SUV, Georgetown Fire EMS said.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver of an SUV was under the influence and speeding when it crashed into a transit bus in Georgetown County back in June, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol report obtained by WMBF News.

The report shows the SUV was heading northbound on Browns Ferry Road when the driver crossed the center line. The transit bus, which was in the southbound lane, “took evasive action and crossed the center line” when it hit the SUV, according to documents.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol states that the driver of the SUV was under the influence going 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone which contributed to the crash.

Three people died in the crash.

The two people in the SUV, Cedric Riddick and Kyle Wilson, and a passenger on the transit bus, Kellen Graves, died at the scene.

The crash in June was the second serious crash involving a Williamsburg County Transit bus on the same Georgetown County roadway in two years. A crash in March 2019 sent 22 passengers to area hospitals. The driver of a vehicle that collided with the bus was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, emergency officials said at the time.

