‘Devastated’: Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) -A Little River resident says his close friends are devastated after a fire destroyed their business earlier in the week.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a second-alarm fire at the Windjammer Pub. It took firefighters nearly two hours to get the blaze under control.

The fire heavily damaged the building, causing the roof to collapse and leaving pieces of the beams scattered on top of tables and chairs.

Authorities say no injuries were reported from the fire.

Brad Funderburk is a close friend to people who worked at the pub and said the fire really hit some members of the community hard.

“I’ve watched several people out here cry,” he said. “It’s a family. It’s not just a bar, it’s a family.”

Funderburk says Windjammer has been a home away from home for him, and he’s saddened to see people he considers family going through these tough times.

“It’s just devastating to us,” he said.

Cheryl Johnson lives in a neighborhood directly behind the pub, and said she’s grateful the fire didn’t spread to nearby homes.

She said one of her neighbors told her that she saw the fire happening nearby.

“She woke up and the flames were behind her house,” Johnson said. “We’re grateful no one got hurt. But I’m sad for them.”

The owner of the WindJammer Pub business declined an on-camera interview, WMBF News did speak with Andy Edge, who says his nephew owns the building property.

“He seems to be doing alright,” Edge said. “He’s a little bit upset, he can’t figure out what happened. I think the people around here enjoyed it so I like to see them build it back.”

The spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue says the cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

