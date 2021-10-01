Deputies: 16-year-olds arrested in Lumberton robbery case, other teens still wanted

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Robeson County have arrested two teens, but are still looking for others in a criminal investigation.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection to recent weapon violations in the Clyborn Pines community of Lumberton.

One of the teens was arrested and charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury along with two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The second teen in custody is charged with felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Deputies also announced other arrests in the case, including 44-year-old Angela Baxley, of Lumberton. She was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Angela T. Baxley (Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)

The latest arrests come among other arrests within the past week related to weapon violations, including a 15-year-old boy.

The two teens are both being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center, while Baxley is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2,500 bond.

Authorities said they’re still searching for three other teens in relation to the case, including 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings, 19-year-old Quadrique Butler along with an additional juvenile. All three are from Lumberton.

Sebastian Cummings, Quadrique Butler (Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Cummings faces several charges, including attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Butler is wanted on charges of felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

