Deputies: 16-year-olds arrested in Lumberton robbery case, other teens still wanted

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Robeson County have arrested two teens, but are still looking for others in a criminal investigation.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection to recent weapon violations in the Clyborn Pines community of Lumberton.

One of the teens was arrested and charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury along with two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The second teen in custody is charged with felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Deputies also announced other arrests in the case, including 44-year-old Angela Baxley, of Lumberton. She was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Angela T. Baxley
Angela T. Baxley(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)

The latest arrests come among other arrests within the past week related to weapon violations, including a 15-year-old boy.

The two teens are both being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center, while Baxley is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2,500 bond.

Authorities said they’re still searching for three other teens in relation to the case, including 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings, 19-year-old Quadrique Butler along with an additional juvenile. All three are from Lumberton.

Sebastian Cummings, Quadrique Butler
Sebastian Cummings, Quadrique Butler(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Cummings faces several charges, including attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Butler is wanted on charges of felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

