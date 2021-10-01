Submit a Tip
Denim & Diamonds Gala with Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Get ready for an evening of style and fun at Azalea Sands Golf Club on Saturday, October 16th.

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is having a Denim & Diamonds Gala and all the proceeds will go to their new facility.

There will be an open bar, live DJ, vegas style games, live auctions and some great food!

Tickets can be purchased at kindkeeper.org.

