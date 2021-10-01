Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

COVID-19 is killing Americans in rural areas at twice the rate of those in urban areas

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study published in September found that the rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths in rural areas are greater than those being observed in urban areas.

The study from the Rural Policy Research Institute’s Center for Rural Health Policy also found that Americans in rural areas are dying of COVID-19 at twice the rate of Americans in urban areas.

It noted that in the beginning of the pandemic, the initial surges of virus cases were mostly concentrated in urban areas, but that surges in virus cases after that increased in both rural and urban areas of the country.

“However, it was at that time that nonmetropolitan incidence and mortality rates surpassed those in metropolitan areas. Both rates were higher in nonmetropolitan areas during the third surge until its peak in January 2021,” the study read. “Incidence and mortality rates are currently much higher in nonmetropolitan counties than those in metropolitan counties.”

As of Sept. 15, metropolitan areas were seeing a seven-day average death rate of 0.41, while rural areas has an average death rate of 0.85, according to the study. Also, the seven-day average in rural areas is 66.8 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 while in urban areas, it is around 43.3 cases per 100,000.

The study noted that COVID-19 cases and mortality rates sharply dropped after the winter of 2020 until March when there was a two to three month plateau. In July, cases begin to rapidly increase.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Woman killed, another hurt in Myrtle Beach crash
Crews were on the scene of a bus crash on 6th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to bus crash in Myrtle Beach
An investigation is underway after a vehicle ended up in a pond during a police pursuit in...
Driver killed after vehicle runs into pond during chase in Florence County, officials say
S.C. Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father

Latest News

.
People in Little River community devastated by Windjammer Pub fire
.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid