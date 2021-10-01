Coroner identifies driver killed after vehicle crashes into pond during chase in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the name of a man who died after crashing into a retention pond during a chase.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the man as 38-year-old Carlos Douglas of Florence.

The Florence County Sheriff’s office said just before 3:20 a.m. Thursday a deputy spotted a car driving 90 mph on Alligator Road. The deputy followed the suspect vehicle as it turned onto South Irby Street and that’s when the deputy activated the blue lights and siren and tried to stop the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle and the deputy turned on Freedom Boulevard, and it appeared Douglas was stopping but instead took off at a high rate of speed toward Pamplico Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Deputy backed off from the pursuit as the suspect vehicle approached the red light at the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and Pamplico Highway,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Shortly after going through the intersection, investigators said the Douglas’ vehicle lost control, crossed the median, ran through a fence surrounding a retention pond and the vehicle went into the water.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to reach the vehicle but were unable to do so.

First responders from Florence County EMS and the city of Florence Fire Department arrived on the scene and tried to recover Douglas from the submerged car.

The driver did not survive.

“There was no contact between the FCSO vehicle and the suspect vehicle and no County employee was injured,” according to a press release.

The coroner stated that Douglas’ body will be sent to MUSC for an autopsy.

