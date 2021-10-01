Submit a Tip
2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting

Fredrick Hall (left) was taken into custdoy with a 16-year-old juvenile, while Gary Alford (right) is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting last month in St. Pauls.(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A pair of arrests have been made and one person remains at large in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Frederick Hall and a 16-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody Thursday. Deputies also said 19-year-old Gary Alford, of Lumber Bridge, is also wanted in connection to the incident.

All three men are face charges in a shooting that happened on Aug. 26 in the area of North Alford Road in St. Pauls. After the sheriff’s office received reports of the shooting, responding deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Investigators later determined the victim, identified as 29-year-old Demarko Locklear, was struck by gunfire while in a vehicle from people in a separate vehicle on North Alford Road.

The three suspects all face charges of first-degree murder felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into a moving/occupied vehicle.

Hall was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. The juvenile is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Authoirties are still searching for Alford as of Thursday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

The case remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

