1 killed, another injured in Florence shooting, police investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Thursday night after a shooting in the Pee Dee.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were called to the area of Carver Street at around 8:40 p.m. Brandt said responding officers found one victim dead inside a home.

Another person was found injured outside the residence. They were taken to the hospital, but details on their condition were limited Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD Cpl. Travis Scott at 843-665-3191 or tscott@cityofflorence.com.

