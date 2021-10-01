Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Live TV footage showed students crying and holding each other and several ambulances on the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Woman killed, another hurt in Myrtle Beach crash
Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
‘Devastated’: Little River community still in shock after popular bar catches fire
The new owners have applied for their new club Lust, to take the vacant building left by...
New gentlemen’s club trying to move into old Derriere’s building in Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach man dies after wreck involving motorcycle
Crews were on the scene of a bus crash on 6th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to bus crash in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Tidelands Health ‘In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk’ remains virtual for 2nd year due to COVID-19
.
People in Little River community devastated by Windjammer Pub fire
.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
Ribbon-cutting for Tiny Home Village in Florence County
.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city