Woman killed in Myrtle Beach crash, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed in a crash in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, according to officials.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 28-year-old Katherine Rager died in a wreck that happened at the intersection of Highway 17 Business South and Ocean Boulevard near The Market Common.

Fowler added that Rager was from the Conway area.

No other details were immediately available.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.

