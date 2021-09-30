Submit a Tip
Woman killed in Myrtle Beach crash, coroner says

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed in a crash in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, according to officials.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 28-year-old Katherine Rager died in a wreck that happened at the intersection of Highway 17 Business South and Ocean Boulevard near The Market Common.

Fowler added that Rager was from the Conway area.

No other details were immediately available.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

