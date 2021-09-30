Submit a Tip
Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays

Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach.

The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.

Most will be for permanent, full-time positions.

Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage.

The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour.

Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

