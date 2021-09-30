Submit a Tip
Voter registration deadline fast approaching as elections draw near

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 200 local elections are happening soon across South Carolina, and now is time to register to ensure your voice is heard.

In both Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, voters will choose a mayor and three city council members. It is important to note that city elections are non-partisan and members will serve four-year terms.

Anyone who will be 18 years old on or before Nov. 2, 2021, can register to vote right now. Anyone who has recently moved to South Carolina from another state still needs to register.

Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Director Sandy Martin says voters have plenty of options to cast their ballots. If you are looking to register in person, you can go to any library or chamber of commerce building, in addition to the elections office in Conway.

Voters can also register online here if you already have a South Carolina ID.

If you are interested in getting an absentee ballot, Martin says the process is fairly straight forward.

“If you want an absentee ballot, you can either do that online at scvotes. gov. You can get the application there, fill it out and mail it in. Or you can call us and we will mail you the application,” said Martin.

The Horry County Voter Registration and Elections office is located at 1515 4th Avenue in Conway. They can be reached by phone at (843) 915-5440.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

