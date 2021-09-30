Submit a Tip
Vehicle runs into pond during pursuit in Florence County, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a vehicle ended up in a pond following a police pursuit in Florence County, according to officials.(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a vehicle ended up in a pond during a police pursuit in Florence County, according to officials.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said the incident happened Thursday morning near Freedom Boulevard.

Additional details on what led up to the chase were not immediately available.

There is no word at this time on any potential injuries.

Joye stressed authorities are still on scene and investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

