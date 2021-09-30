Submit a Tip
Troopers investigate crash involving motorcycle in Little River; 1 hurt

Horry County Fire Rescue crews called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of East Highway 9 and Sea...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway for a wreck involving a motorcycle.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday night in the Little River area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway for the wreck.

They said it involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The wreck has slowed traffic in the area and people are being asked to take an alternate route to avoid delays and for the safety of on-scene responders.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

