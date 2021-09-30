Submit a Tip
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to bus crash in Myrtle Beach

Crews were on the scene of a bus crash on 6th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
Crews were on the scene of a bus crash on 6th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic was slowed in part of Myrtle Beach on Thursday after a crash involving a bus.

A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department told WMBF News the accident happened in the area of 6th Avenue South and South Kings Highway.

The crash did involve a public transit bus, officials said. It was not immediately clear if any other vehicles were involved.

As of around 4 p.m. Thursday, northbound lanes in the area are shut down, according to MBFD.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Officials also said traffic is being moved to Ocean Boulevard as first responders continue to work at the scene. Drivers are also encouraged to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

