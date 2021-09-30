TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to bus crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic was slowed in part of Myrtle Beach on Thursday after a crash involving a bus.

A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department told WMBF News the accident happened in the area of 6th Avenue South and South Kings Highway.

The crash did involve a public transit bus, officials said. It was not immediately clear if any other vehicles were involved.

As of around 4 p.m. Thursday, northbound lanes in the area are shut down, according to MBFD.

Rescue 1 and Safety 3 are currently operating on the scene of a MVC at S Kings Highway and 6th Ave S. Currently Northbound South Kings Highway is shut down at 6th Ave South. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/oSxjqiYvB8 — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) September 30, 2021

No injuries were immediately reported.

Officials also said traffic is being moved to Ocean Boulevard as first responders continue to work at the scene. Drivers are also encouraged to avoid the area.

