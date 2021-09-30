Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Teen bitten by shark on both legs during 15th birthday trip

By WSVN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida teenager is recovering after he was bitten on both legs by what doctors believe was a large shark. The incident happened while he and his family were celebrating his 15th birthday.

Lucas Cruz and his family were celebrating his 15th birthday the morning of Aug. 7 in the Florida Keys when things took a scary and painful turn. A shark bit both of Cruz’s legs as they were lobster diving near Key Largo.

“I kind of felt the push or pull feeling. I thought it was a boat. I thought a boat hit me, but I looked above the water and saw there was no boat. So, I instantly kind of just – I didn’t see my leg yet – I just knew it was a shark,” Cruz said.

Cruz yelled that there was a shark, and when everyone realized what happened, they quickly helped the teenager get into the boat.

“And that’s when I saw the back of his calf just totally missing and blood everywhere,” said Michelle Lopez, Cruz’s mom. “And that’s when I kind of lost it for a minute.”

Cruz says looking at his injuries, he was afraid he could lose his leg.

The boat captain put tourniquets on Cruz’s legs until they met with first responders, who treated the teen than airlifted him to the hospital. By the time he arrived, he had lost a substantial amount of blood.

“He was near death when he arrived,” said Dr. Mark McKenney of Kendall Regional Medical Center. “He was so white he was as white as the sheets, actually. It was stunning how pale he was.”

After multiple surgeries, Cruz is thankfully expected to make a full recovery. Several weeks later, his wounds have improved.

Cruz has spent multiple days a week for the last two months in physical therapy, and he still has a year of it left. But he says it won’t keep him from getting back in the water as soon as he can.

“A lot of what we do as a family has to do with the water on my mom’s side and my dad’s side, so I think if I just cut it completely out of my life, I would be missing a lot,” Cruz said.

Cruz was recently cleared to go back to school. He is using a wheelchair to get around.

By the size of the bite, McKenney believes it was a large shark that attacked Cruz.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
Attorneys representing the family of Tristan Vereen held a press conference Wednesday morning.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
Tropical Depression 20 will become Tropical Storm Victor this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to crash involving motorcycle; 2 hurt

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid
.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
.
Florence leaders call for public input as they move forward with city’s comprehensive plan
.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide