State health officials confirm over 100 additional COVID-19 deaths in S.C.

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,514 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 103 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 689,190 and confirmed deaths to 10,830, officials said.



There were 81 new confirmed cases in Horry County and two deaths. Florence County registered 28 new cases and three deaths.

According to DHEC, 20,788 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 10.4%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

