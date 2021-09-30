Submit a Tip
S.C. Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional

(KWTX)
By WMBF News Staff and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that the ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional.

Proviso 1.108, which was written into the state budget, prohibits school districts from using state funds to implement mask mandates.

The S.C. Supreme Court ruling also states: “As we held in City of Columbia, Proviso 1.108 prohibits the School District from using funds appropriated or authorized under the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act to announce or enforce a mask mandate in its K-12 schools. We do not reject the possibility that other funds might be used to do so.”

But the federal ruling made earlier this week still stands, meaning schools still have the right to choose if they want to mandate masks or not, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

PAST COVERAGE:

On Tuesday, federal judge Mary Geiger Lewis reviewed the case and granted the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Proviso 1.108, stating that it discriminates against children with disabilities.

The Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson said that they are aware of the federal judge’s ruling and legal guidance is being sought regarding the impact of the ruling. Any further comments or potential responses will be made at the next board meeting on Oct. 11.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

