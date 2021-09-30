Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases

The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings involving Alex Murdaugh.(Hampton County Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all pretrial matters in investigations related to prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh.

A court order filed Tuesday names Judge Clifton Newman to handle “pretrial matters relating to all pending and future criminal investigations” concerning the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie Murdaugh; his son, Paul; the family’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield; and Stephen Smith.

The order, signed by South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty, states Newman’s oversight will include “any criminal charges which may hereafter be brought by law enforcement or the prosecutor” assigned.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot to death on the family’s hunting property in the Islandton community of rural Colleton County on June 7. Alex Murdaugh called 911 saying he had discovered them.

During the subsequent investigation into their deaths, investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they were reopening the investigation into the death of Smith, who was 19 when his body was found along a rural road in Hampton County on July 8, 2015. Smith was initially believed to have died in a hit-and-run incident. SLED agents did not release any details on what led them to reopen the probe into his death.

Earlier this month, SLED confirmed it was looking into Satterfield’s death as well. Satterfield died after a “trip-and-fall” accident in 2018 at the Murdaugh family home, but Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper requested SLED investigate her death after her sons filed suit in a wrongful death settlement of which they claimed they were never made aware. Topper said Satterfield’s death was not reported to the coroner at that time and there was no autopsy performed. She also cited the death certificate, which listed Satterfield’s cause of death as “natural,” which would be inconsistent with a trip and fall injury.

Murdaugh himself was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report in connection with what investigators describe as a $10 million insurance fraud scheme. Investigators say Murdaugh provided a statement admitting that he provided another man, Curtis Smith, with a gun and instructed Smith to fatally shoot Murdaugh along a rural Hampton County road. Investigators say Murdaugh hoped his death would result in his surviving son receiving a large insurance payment.

The Murdaugh family has strong ties to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Murdaugh’s father, Randolph Murdaugh III, was the third consecutive Murdaugh to serve as solicitor before he retired from that role to focus on his private practice at the Hampton County law firm his family started. The elder Murdaugh died just days after the shootings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

The day before Alex Murdaugh was shot, he resigned from that law firm after being accused of misappropriating money. In a statement, he said he would enter rehab for substance abuse.

The Supreme Court order gives Newman the authority to issue any search warrants, arrest warrants or subpoenas, as well as presiding over any pre-trial motions and issuing pre-trial orders in any case involving Murdaugh.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
Attorneys representing the family of Tristan Vereen held a press conference Wednesday morning.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
Tropical Depression 20 will become Tropical Storm Victor this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor
Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to crash involving motorcycle; 2 hurt

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid
.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
.
Florence leaders call for public input as they move forward with city’s comprehensive plan
.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide