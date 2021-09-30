Submit a Tip
Prayer Vigil with Grand Strand Community Church

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Bringing the community together to seek God’s face as one body in Jesus Christ in prayer.

The sanctuary will be open for prayer from 6:00 am – 5:30 pm. An on premises “Prayer Walk” will be from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Gather at the front lobby of the church at 2:00 pm. At 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm all come together for a praise and worship service that will end our vigil and fast. We will adjourn to the fellowship hall to share dinner.

For more information, press only: Roger Hamilton, Senior Pastor 843-650-3878 info@grandstrandchurch.com grandstrandchurch.com

